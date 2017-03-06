Palestine Today 09 20 2017

Palestine Today 09 19 2017

Welcome to Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Tuesday, September, 19, 2017.

A Palestinian fighter dies in Gaza as troops invade West Bank communities and abducts civilians. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Palestinian medical sources have reported, on Tuesday, that a Palestinian fighter was killed in a border tunnel, between Gaza and Egypt, in Rafah, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, has confirmed that the Palestinian, identified as Hani Faraj Shallouf, 24, was one of its members.

It added that Shallouf was from the Shaboura neighborhood, in Rafah, and that he was working in one of the tunnels when he was accidentally killed.

On Thursday, September 14th, two Qassam fighters were also killed, in two separate incidents, when border tunnels collapsed on them.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers abducted, on Tuesday at dawn, at least sixteen Palestinians in different parts of the occupied West Bank, after the soldiers invaded many Palestinians areas and searched homes, the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported.

In Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers invaded many homes in the governorate and abducted four Palestinians. The army also invaded Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, and caused many residents to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

In Qalqilia, in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted a man and his son after invading and searching their home. In Nablus, in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted two Palestinians. In Jenin, also in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted a man and two of his sons from their homes in Bartaâ€™a town.

Four more civilian were abducted by soldiers after they searched homes in Tubas, Salfit, and Bethlehem cities on Tuesday.

In related news, the army invaded Beit Hanina neighborhood, north of Jerusalem, and demolished a carwash facility, under the pretext of being built without a permit.

And thatâ€™s all for today from the IMEMC News; this was the Tuesday, September, 19, 2017, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories. From more news and updates, please visit our website at www.imemc.org todayâ€™s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Ghassan Bannoura.