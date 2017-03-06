Palestine Today 09 20 2017

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Wednesday evening, three Palestinians, and causing many to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation, in the center of Hebron city, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

Media sources in Hebron said the soldiers invaded al-Manara junction area, and fired many gas bombs causing dozens to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation, including Mashoor Wihwah, a cameraman working for WAFA Palestinian News Agency. some of the wounded Palestinians were moved to local medical centers for further treatment.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli forces uprooted dozens of fruit trees and leveled Palestinian land west of West Bank city of Nablus.

Tareq Hazzaa, owner of the land, said that a bulldozer escorted by Israeli Civil Administration forces razed more than 50 fig and lemon trees that were bearing fruit. He said he was told, by occupation forces, that the work was undertaken to expand the main Nablus-Tulkarem road near the Beit Lid crossroads, and to create a roundabout in the area.

In Jerusalem, Dozens of Israeli settlers, on Wednesday morning, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque from Maghariba gate, under heavy protection of Israeli police.

Local sources said, that over 100 Israeli settlers stormed the mosque, toured its compound and listened to Talmudic rituals. The sources pointed out that the Palestinian worshippers faced the settlers with chanting.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam and is also venerated as Judaismâ€™s most holy place. Disputes surrounding visitation to the site have historically flared tensions in the occupied Palestinian territory.

