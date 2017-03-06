Palestine Today 10 03 2017

5:06 AM

Welcome to Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Tuesday, October, 03, 2017.

Troops invade West Bank communities, injuries civilians and abduct others. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Several Israeli army jeeps invaded, on Tuesday evening, Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and injured many Palestinians during ensuing clashes.

Media sources said the soldiers invaded the ath-Thaher area, near Karmie Tzur illegal colony, which was built on Palestinian lands south of Beit Ummar, and broke into several homes before occupying their rooftops.

the invasion led to clashes between the soldiers and many local youngsters, who hurled stones at the military vehicles, media sources added.

The soldiers fired rubber-coated steel bullets, wounding three young Palestinian men, and gas bombs, causing dozens to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight and at dawn Tuesday, at least fifteen Palestinians in different parts of the occupied West Bank, after invading their homes and searching them.

Home searches and abductions were reported in the central West Bank governorate of Ramallah, Jenin and Nablus in northern West Bank in addition to Jerusalem.

It is worth mentioning that undercover Israeli soldiers have abducted, late on Monday at night, two Palestinians from Nablus governorate, after ambushing them in the ar-Ram town, north of Jerusalem.

The army claimed that the two Palestinians intended to sell two “Carlo” automatic rifles, and moved them to an interrogation facility.

And that’s all for today from the IMEMC News; this was the Tuesday, October, 03, 2017, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories. From more news and updates, please visit our website at www.imemc.org today’s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Ghassan Bannoura.