Palestine Today 10 09 2017

Israeli soldiers fired, late Sunday night, three shells toward a post, run by the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, east of the al-Maghazi refugee camp, in central Gaza. The Al-Qassam Brigades said in a press release that the Israeli shells caused property damage, but did not lead to any casualties.

The soldiers also fired many flares near Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) Crossing. Meanwhile, the Israeli army initially claimed that a shell was fired from Gaza and landed in an open area in the Eshkol Regional Council, but later altered the statement saying the shell fell in Gaza.

On Monday at dawn, Israeli soldiers abducted nine Palestinians, including two children, after invading their homes and violently searching them, in Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

Moreover, Israeli soldiers have abducted, on Monday at dawn, seven Palestinians, after invading the searching their homes in the West Bank governorates of Jenin, Qalqilia, and Bethlehem.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers have abducted, on Monday at dawn, 21 Palestinians, from their homes in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

In related news, dozens of colonists invaded Solomon Pools area, south of Bethlehem, under heavy military deployment, after the soldiers forced the Palestinians away.

Dozens of colonists also invaded the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and conducted provocative tours, after the soldiers assaulted many Palestinians, and forced all worshippers away.

