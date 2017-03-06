Palestine Today 10 11 2017

Palestine Today 10 10 2017

9:12 AM

Welcome to Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

Settlers attack Palestinian cars as troops invade west Bank communities and detain civilians. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Several Israeli colonists hurled stones, on Tuesday evening, at many Palestinian cars, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, causing damage to twelve cars. Media sources in Nablus said the colonists simultaneously hurled stones at Palestinian cars, driving on Yitzhar road, in addition to the main Huwwara road and the road leading to Sorra village, causing damage to twelve cars.

They added that the attacks seemed to be planned and coordinated, and that Israeli soldiers closed the main Yitzhar road, but failed to apprehend or stop the assailing colonists.

In the meantime, the soldiers installed a military roadblock at the entrance of Zabbouba village, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers invaded, on Tuesday evening, the town of Yatta, south of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and clashed with many Palestinians, causing scores of residents to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

The soldiers also detained many Palestinians, who were driving their tractors on the agricultural road, and confiscated a tractor owned by a local farmer.

Moreover, Israeli soldiers abducted, on Tuesday at dawn, six Palestinians, including a child, from their homes, in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

In Gaza, several armored military vehicles, including bulldozers, carried out a limited invasion into Palestinian lands, east of Jabalia, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, while military drones hovered overhead.

And thatâ€™s all for today from the IMEMC News; this was the Tuesday, October, 10, 2017, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories. From more news and updates, please visit our website at www.imemc.org todayâ€™s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Ghassan Bannoura.