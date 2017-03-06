Palestine Today 10 11 2017

Welcome to Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Wednesday, October 11, 2017.

Israeli settlers and army attacks leave three Palestinians injured during dawn invasions. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Three Palestinians were injured on Wednesday night, in clashes that erupted with Israeli occupation forces, when Israeli settlers raided Jospehâ€™s Tomb in Nablus city.

Local witnesses reported that more than 30 buses of Israeli settlers stormed the tomb, escorted by a large group of Israeli soldiers.

Clashes erupted as the Palestinian youths tried to confront Israeli soldiers who responded by firing rubber-coated metal bullets; three Palestinian were injured.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Israeli settlers stormed Al-Ibrahimi Mosque as well, in Hebron,Â for the second day in a row, under tight protection of Israeli police and special units.

Earlier on Wednesday at dawn, Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, Shweika area and Balâ€™a town, near the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, searched homes and abducted two Palestinians.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded many homes in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem, photographed homes and threatened further collective punishment.

In other news, The Israeli occupation government has approved a series of settlement plans, includingÂ 12,000 new settlement units in 2017, four times the number in 2016, Israeli news sources reported on Wednesday.

The settlement units would be located throughout the West Bank, including Hebron, the Migron settlement and Beit El settlements near Ramallah, West Bank, the sources added.

Settlement building in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem is illegal under international law. Currently there is more than 500,000 Israeli settlers.

Wednesday, October, 11, 2017, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories. From more news and updates, please visit our website at www.imemc.org todayâ€™s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Ghassan Bannoura.