Palestine Today 12 27 2016

Palestine Today 12 26 2016

10:36 PM

Welcome to Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Monday, December, 26, 2016.

One youth injured, ten others kidnapped as Israeli troops and settlers invade West Bank communities. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

A Palestinian youth was injured on Monday during clashes that erupted at the northern West Bank city of Nablus between invading Israeli troops and settlers.

Fifteen buses of Israeli settlers, accompanied by Israeli soldiers in armored vehicles and jeeps, invaded the Nablus area in the northern part of the West Bank Sunday night to hold a religious ceremony at the site known as “Joseph’s Tomb”. The soldiers fired tear gas and live ammunition at the Palestinian youth who came out to challenge the invasion, injuring one young man in the foot with live fire.

The injured Palestinian, identified by local sources as Mahdi Dweikat, 20, was hit by multiple live rounds in the foot, and taken to the city hospital in Nablus. Others suffered from tear gas inhalation. The settlers who invaded the site remained at the tomb through Sunday night until Monday morning, under heavily-armed Israeli military guard.

Elsewhere, Israeli troops kidnapped more than ten Palestinians, including two children, during invasions and home searches targeting West Bank communities, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) reported on Monday.

Moreover, Israeli troops installed a number of new checkpoints at entrances of villages around the central West Bank city of Ramallah. The soldiers stopped Palestinians from leaving to entering those villages. The Israeli army said that illegal Israeli settlers around Ramallah came under fire on Sunday and blamed the attack on Palestinian armed groups.

In other news, Israeli authorities, on Monday, served demolition threats to 20 Palestinian-owned facilities in the town of Yatta, southern Hebron Hills, for lack of building permits. The town is situated in area C of the occupied West Bank, which is under Israeli civil and military control.

The residents of area C have always been subject to such threats, ending in demolition and displacement, as building permits are rarely ever issued to Palestinians, forcing them to build without one.

And that’s all for today from the IMEMC News; this was the Monday, December, 26, 2016, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories. From more news and updates, please visit our website at www.imemc.org Today’s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Ghassan Bannoura.