Palestinian Detainee on 5th Day of Hunger Strike

9:40 PM

Prisoners and Ex-prisoners Affairs Ministry said that the Palestinian detainee Anas Shedid, 21, from Dura village, south of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, is on an open hunger strike for the fifth day, now, in a row against his administrative detention.

In a press release issued on Monday, the Israeli military court confirmed that Shedid was taken on 14 June, 2017, after being summoned to an interview at the Israeli liaison center in Hebron. He was sentenced to six months’ of administrative detention.

According to Al Ray, it was pointed out that Shedid was detained several times and transferred to administrative detention without charge. This led him to go on a hunger strike that continued for 88 consecutive days, suffering loss of memory and paralysis in protest against his arbitrary detention.

The affairs explained that the prisoner is currently in solitary confinement in the Hadarim prison.