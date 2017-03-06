Palestinian Forced to Demolish Own Home

6:42 AM

Israeli occupation forces imposed an order on Palestinian man, Sanad Al-Faqeer, to demolish his home Saturday in Lod, under the pretext of “unauthorized construction.”

He demolished his home in order to avoid paying huge sums should the Lod Municipality itself demolish the home, according to Al Ray.

The issues of land and housing are the most crucial problems in the mixed Arab-Jewish cities, such as Lod, Ramla, Jaffa, and Dahmash village; as there are dozens of homes threatened with demolition.

