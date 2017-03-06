Palestinian shot by Israeli troops in Gaza during Friday protest

2:25 AM

Local sources reported that an unidentified youth was shot in the chest and injured with live ammunition fired by Israeli forces at a protest march near the northern border wall.

According to the sources, the injured youth was taken to the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, where his condition was initially listed as critical, but was later changed to serious, after he was stabilized by medical personnel.

A number of other Palestinians participating in the protest suffered the effects of tear gas inhalation, and were treated on site.

The protest took place east of Jabalia near the Shuhada cemetery, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. Protesters gathered and marched toward the fence, shouting slogans for Palestinian liberation

A separate protest took place Friday afternoon in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip, with participants marching toward Nahal Oz military base. The soldiers fired tear gas and live ammunition toward the crowd, but no injuries were reported.

In addition, protests took place Friday near al-Boreij refugee camp in central Gaza, and east of Rafah and Khan Younis in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military reported that during the Jabalia protest, Palestinian youths burned tires and threw stones at the soldiers, but there were no confirmations of those reports.

Local sources in Jabalia reported that the Israeli soldiers stationed in guard towers at the military base located at the border between Gaza and Israel fired from their towers down at the crowd of unarmed Palestinians, who they claimed were protesting too close to the Wall.