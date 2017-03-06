Ramon Prison Raided by IPS

August 7, 2017 10:17 PM IMEMC News & Agencies Israel, News Report, Prisoners 0
07 Aug
10:17 PM

Israel Prison Service (IPS) special forces, on Monday morning, raided Ramon prison and assaulted Palestinian detainees, the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs said in a statement.

 According to the committee, PNN reports, the Massada and Dror special units, in addition to members of Israeli border police Yamas unit, stormed Section 1 of the prison and “brutally” attacked Palestinian prisoners.
Israeli authorities currently hold over 6,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, according to prisoners’ rights group Addameer, including 450 without charge or trial.
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

« »

IMEMC News & Agencies

Related Articles

Now You See It, Now You Don’t: A Young Palestinian Magician’s March to Fame

Israel to Close Al Jazeera

BDS Conference in Australia to End Complicity with Israeli Apartheid (Video Link)

Hundreds of Extremist Settlers Raid Al-Aqsa, Joseph’s Tomb