Reconciled Government Ready to Take Over Gaza’s Border Crossings

6:42 AM

The national reconciliation government has confirmed its readiness to take full responsibility over the Gaza Strip border crossings,Â beginning November 1st, said Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the Civil Affairs Authority, in a press release on Tuesday.

Al-Sheihk also said that, starting from November 11th, 2017, the Rafah crossing — the main exit port for Gaza’s two million population — will function normally, the way it used to prior to June 4th, 2007, with the full cooperation of Egyptian authorities and all related parties.

He said, according to WAFA, that efforts are underway to insure the reopening of Rafah crossing within two weeks, and in accordance with the 2005 crossing agreement.

He stressed on the importance of removing the obstacles and illegal checkpoints installed after June 14th, 2007, which would facilitate the travel of citizens and the free movement of goods in and out of the Gaza Strip.