August 14, 2017
Israeli settlers and members of Shin Bet stormed, on Sunday morning, Al-Aqsa Mosque, from the Moroccan Gate and under tight security protection.

Local sources said that about 69 Israeli settlers and 15 Shin Bet members toured the courtyards of the mosque and took photos of several areas, there.

Shin Bet security agency has been described as the equivalent of the FBI, in the United States.

Extremist Israeli settlers and politicians have been violating the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque  on an almost daily basis, and always under the protection of armed occupation forces, which often attack Palestinian worshipers who try to protect their holy site.

