Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Palestinian Near Jenin

3:30 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, Sunday, a young Palestinian man at a military roadblock, near Mabo Dothan colony, which was illegally built on Palestinian lands in Ya’bad town, southwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

The Israeli army claimed that the man “carried a knife,” and that the soldiers believe he intended to stab them, or was on his way to the colony.

The soldiers also closed the military roadblock, before initiating an extensive search campaign in the area.

Earlier Sunday, the soldiers abducted three Palestinians, including two children, in Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and Shu’fat refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, and injured several others.

In addition, the soldiers abducted seven Palestinians, from their homes, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, confiscated money, and briefly detained many schoolteachers.