Soldiers Abduct A Palestinian From Jenin

12:42 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, late on Thursday at night, a Palestinian from the al-Jalama village, northeast of the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

The Jenin office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted a young man, identified as Tareq Sha’ban, after stopping him at the Za’tara military roadblock, south of Nablus, also in northern West Bank.

The Palestinian was cuffed and blindfolded, before the soldiers moved him to a nearby military base.

On Friday at dawn, the soldiers abducted two Palestinian men from their homes in Qalqilia city, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, and summoned a Palestinian, from Bethlehem, for interrogation.