Soldiers Abduct A Young Man After Assaulting Him And His Father Near Jerusalem

10:34 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday at dawn, Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, before breaking into a home, and assaulted a young man and his father, causing various cuts and bruises.

Medical sources said that the soldiers assaulted Ata Lati, and his son Wisam, after storming their home during early dawn hours, causing many cuts and bruises.

It is worth mentioning that Ata is the father of Mohammad Lafi, who was killed by the army on July 21, 2017.

The soldiers also invaded and ransacked many homes in the refugee camp, and in the al-Matar nearby neighborhood, causing excessive damage, and occupied the rooftop of a home owned by Abu Odai al-Laozi.

The invasion led to clashed between the soldiers and many local youngsters, who hurled stones and empty bottles on the military jeeps.

In addition, dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded several villages and towns in the southern West Bank district of Hebron, broke into and searched homes, and illegally confiscated a large sum of cash from one home.

On Wednesday evening, the soldiers abducted Abdullah Edâ€™eis, 49 near Yatta town, south of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and invaded two workshops.

Abdullah is the father of Morad Edâ€™eis, 16, who was killed by the army in January of 2016, after the army claimed he was behind the killing of a settler woman, in Otneil colony, south Hebron.