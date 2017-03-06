Soldiers Abduct Three Palestinians In Tulkarem, One In Jerusalem

11:10 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, early on Wednesday morning, three young Palestinian men in the northern West Bank governorate of Tulkarem, while undercover officers abducted a young man in Shuâ€™fat refugee camp, in occupied Jerusalem.

The Tulkarem office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers invaded Shweika area, and Deir al-Ghsoun town, north of Tulkarem, and abducted three Palestinians.

The PPS stated that the soldiers abducted Rami Eqab Jabr, and his brother Abdul-Rahman, from their homes in Shweika area.

It added that the soldiers also abducted al-Mohtadi-Billah Abu Zeitoun, 25, while he was heading to his orchard, isolated behind the Annexation Wall, near Deir al-Ghsoun village.

In addition, undercover soldiers of the Israeli army abducted Daoud Houshiyya, after ambushing him in Shuâ€™fat refugee camp, in Jerusalem.

Eyewitnesses said the undercover soldiers drove a car with Palestinian license plates for Anata nearby town, before ambushing and abducting Houshiyya, who has been wanted by the army.

They added that the undercover officers were masked and concealing pistols, which they later pointed at the man, and many Palestinians, before abducting him.

Directly after abducting the Palestinian, a large military forced invaded the area, and fired many live rounds, gas bombs and concussion grenades, to secure the retreat of the undercover officers.

In related news, the soldiers abducted nine Palestinians in the West Bank governorates of Jerusalem, Jenin and Hebron.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded the village of Kobar, northwest of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, and demolished a home belonging to the family of a Palestinian who stabbed, last month, three Israelis to death, in their home at a nearby colony. The soldiers also injured 26 Palestinians during ensuing clashes.

On Tuesday, the army demolished a commercial building, and a home, owned by two Palestinians, in East Jerusalem.