July 29, 2017 10:52 PM IMEMC News & Agencies Bethlehem, Israeli Settlement, News Report, Refugees/Immigration 0
29 Jul
10:52 PM

Israeli soldiers, Saturday, forced residents of Khirbit Shoshala, in the town of al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, to evacuate their homes, according to a local source.

Hasan Breijieh, coordinator of a local committee against the wall and settlements, told WAFA that Israeli forces raided the area and forced its residents to leave their homes at gunpoint, warning them not to be present in their homes at night.

He said residents of Khirbit Shoshala recently returned to live in it after rebuilding their homes, noting that Israel wants Â to seize its lands for the benefit of the illegal Daniel settlement.

