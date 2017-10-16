Army Injures Two Palestinians In Gaza

At least two Palestinians were shot and injured on Friday when the soldiers attacked Palestinian protesters, along Gaza borders with Israel, according to WAFA sources.

Many youngsters then hurled stones at the soldiers, stationed across the border fence.

One youth was shot by a rubber-coated steel bullet, in the foot, along the borders to the northeast Ash-Sheja’eyya neighborhood, east of Gaza city. Â The youth sustained light injuries.

Another youth was also injured after getting shot with a live bullet, along the borders to the east of al-Boreij refugee camp, in the middle of the Gaza Strip.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where his condition was described as moderate.

