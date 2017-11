Video: Jerusalem in October 2017 Wadi Hilweh Information Center was established in 2009 and was named after the area where it is located. The center […]

Lord Mayor of Dublin Launches Life in Palestine 2018 Calendar (VIDEO) On Friday 10th November, the Lord Mayor of Dublin Mícheál Mac Donncha officially launched the 2018 ‘Life in Palestine’ calendar […]

Rights Seminar Held in Ramallah for Palestinian Journalists (VIDEO) Palestinian journalists and human rights activists, this week, highlighted the various violations committed against them in the Palestine, whether out […]