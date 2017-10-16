- Video: Jerusalem in October 2017
11 Nov 2017
Wadi Hilweh Information Center was established in 2009 and was named after the area where it is located. The center […]
- Lord Mayor of Dublin Launches Life in Palestine 2018 Calendar (VIDEO)
11 Nov 2017
On Friday 10th November, the Lord Mayor of Dublin MÃcheÃ¡l Mac Donncha officially launched the 2018 â€˜Life in Palestineâ€™ calendar […]
- Rights Seminar Held in Ramallah for Palestinian Journalists (VIDEO)
10 Nov 2017
Palestinian journalists and human rights activists, this week, highlighted the various violations committed against them in the Palestine, whether out […]
- ISM: Remembering Balfour Under Apartheid
8 Nov 2017
11/06/17 | International Solidarity Movement | al-Khalil Team Yesterday, in al Khalil (Hebron), the Palestinian group Youth Against Settlements held […]