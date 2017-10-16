UK’s Minister of Development: An Agent of Israeli Interests? (VIDEO)

November 12, 2017 4:15 AM IMEMC News & Agencies International, Israeli Politics, Opinion/Analysis 0
12 Nov
4:15 AM

Priti Patel secretly visited Israel to court donors in exchange for promoting Israeli policies in the UK.

Via The Real News Network (TRNN).

03/21/17Â Israeli Apartheid: TRNN Discussion on Scrapped UN Report (VIDEO)

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

« »

IMEMC News & Agencies

Related Articles

Many Palestinians Suffer The Effects Of Teargas Inhalation Near Bethlehem

Including Five Children, Israeli Soldiers Abduct Seven Palestinians In Jerusalem

Israeli Soldiers Abduct Four Palestinians In Bethlehem, Invade Towns Near Jenin And Summon Four Young Men For Interrogation

Report: Israeli Forced Displacement of Palestinians on Both Sides of the Green Line