(VIDEO) Palestine’s Youngest Documentary Filmmaker, Rawan Abu Assad

7:05 PM

Rawan Abu Assad is the youngest documentary filmmaker in the Gaza Strip. The 23-year-old woman discusses her dreams, her work and what the occupation is to her, as well as how it has impacted her life.

According to the PNN, Rawan says that the occupation has stolen her rights and turned them into dreams. But, she is certain that the occupation cannot defeat her because she does not give up.