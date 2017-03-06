Will Hamas Party Charter Accept a Two State Solution? (VIDEO)

7:34 PM

AÂ leaked Hamas charter suggests a willingness to accept a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, says Palestinian researcher at the Free University of Berlin, Dr. Imad Alsoos.

