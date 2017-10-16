Army Abducts Eight Palestinians In Hebron, Two Children In Jerusalem

10:19 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday at dawn, many Palestinian homes in Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, and abducted eight young men, in addition to two children, who were abducted from their homes in the at-Tour neighborhood, overlooking the Old City of Jerusalem.

Several army jeeps invaded Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, searched many homes, and abducted Saif Kassab Abu Dayya, 23, his brother Mohammad, 20, in addition to Ahmad Rifâ€™at Sleibi, 19, and Yousef Ekhdeir Awad, 23.

In addition, the soldiers invaded many homes in Yatta town, south of Hebron, the al-â€˜Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and the Municipality Area in Hebron city, and abducted Anas Jamal al-Hreini, 20, Hasan Yousef Madi, Fadel Atiya Erfaâ€™eyya, and his son Moâ€™taz.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted two children, whose names remained unknown at the time of their report, after invading their familiesâ€™ homes in at-Tour neighborhood, overlooking Jerusalemâ€™s Old City, and moved them to an interrogation center.

The army claimed that the two were involved in throwing Molotov cocktails at Israeli targets.