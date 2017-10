Army Abducts Six Palestinians In Nabi Saleh

5:52 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday evening, Nabi Saleh village, north of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, stopped a bus filled with Palestinians heading to a wedding hall, and abducted six young men.

The soldiers stopped the bus, and many Palestinian cars, at the military roadblock on the main entrance of the village, and searched them.

The soldiers also examined the ID cards of dozens of young men, and abducted six, before taking them to an unknown destination.