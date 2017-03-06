Army Injures One Palestinian In Bethlehem

10:06 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Friday at dawn, Beit Fajjar town, south of Bethlehem, and clashed with many local youths, before shooting a young man.

Media sources in Beit Fajjar said the soldiers invaded the town from several directions, and clashed with local youngsters, who hurled stoned and empty bottles on the military jeeps.

The soldiers fired many live rounds, gas bombs and concussion grenades, wounding a young man with a rubber-coated steel bullet in the chest.

Medics rushed to the town, and moved the wounded young man to a hospital in Bethlehem, after suffering moderate injuries.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem, searched homes and clashed with local youngsters, before shooting one and abducting another.