Israeli Colonists Hurl Stones At Palestinian Homes In Hebron

A group of fanatic Israeli colonists hurled stones, on Friday evening at several Palestinian homes adjacent to Keryat Arbaâ€™ illegal colony, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

Resident Jamal Esâ€™eifan said the soldiers hurled stones at his home, in addition to the homes of Jamil Esâ€™eifan, Abdul-Hai Esâ€™eifan and Jamil Daâ€™na.

He added that the latest assault in part of a series of attacks, which have recently witnessed a serious escalation, largely in Jaber area, Wadi an-Nassara, and Salayma neighborhood, especially on Fridayâ€™s and Saturdayâ€™s.

He also stated that most of these attacks happen in front of Israeli soldiers and police officers, who fail to intervene, let along attempt to stop them.