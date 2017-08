Israeli Colonists Hurl Stones At Palestinian Homes In Hebron

3:28 AM

A group of fanatic Israeli colonists hurled stones, on Friday evening at several Palestinian homes adjacent to Keryat Arba’ illegal colony, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

Resident Jamal Es’eifan said the soldiers hurled stones at his home, in addition to the homes of Jamil Es’eifan, Abdul-Hai Es’eifan and Jamil Da’na.

He added that the latest assault in part of a series of attacks, which have recently witnessed a serious escalation, largely in Jaber area, Wadi an-Nassara, and Salayma neighborhood, especially on Friday’s and Saturday’s.

He also stated that most of these attacks happen in front of Israeli soldiers and police officers, who fail to intervene, let along attempt to stop them.