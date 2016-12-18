Israeli soldiers abducted on Wednesday at dawn, two Palestinians in the West Bank district of Bethlehem, and summoned three others for interrogation. The soldiers abducted one Palestinians in Tulkarem.

The Bethlehem office of the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said the soldiers invaded various communities in the district, searched many homes, abducted two Palestinians, and summoned three.

The PPS said the abducted Palestinians have been identified as Jihad Thawabta, 22, and Fadi Fayez Taqatqa, 19.

Furthermore, the soldiers summoned Mohammad Omar Ziyada, from the Saff Street in Bethlehem city, in addition to Khalil Abdul-Rahman Abu Srour, 26, and Ismael Yousef Saqer, 22, from ‘Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, for interrogation in Etzion military base and security center, south of Bethlehem.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Thannaba area, east of the northern West Bank district of Tulkarem, searched homes and abducted one Palestinian, identified as Mohannad Sofian Matar, 32.