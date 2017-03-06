Israeli Soldiers Shoot Two Palestinians With Live Fire And Abduct Them, Injure 17 Others

11:06 PM

Israeli soldiers shot and abducted, on Sunday evening, two Palestinians with live fire, during clashes near the Annexation Wall in Jayyous town, east of Qalqilia, and at the al-Hamra roadblock, in the West Bank’s Northern plains, and injured seventeen others with rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs.

The WAFA Palestinian News Agency has reported that the soldiers shot Mahmoud Mohammad Qaddoumi, 15, with live fire, and prevented Palestinian medics from approaching him, before abducting and taking him to an unknown destination.

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) said its medics provided treatment to three Palestinians, who were shot with rubber-coated steel bullets, and fourteen others who suffered the effects of teargas inhalation.

The PRC added that the soldiers also shot one Palestinian with live fire, near the al-Hamra military roadblock, in the Northern Plains.

It also stated that the soldiers detained its medics and the wounded Palestinian, and later abducted the wounded man after refusing to allow the medics to take him to a hospital.