PPS: Israeli Soldiers Abduct 24 Palestinians, Including Seven Children, In The West Bank

11:17 AM

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight and at dawn Wednesday, 24 Palestinians, including seven children, in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

The PPS office in Bethlehem, said the soldiers invaded Beit Fajjar town, south of Bethlehem, searched many homes and abducted seven children , after the army broke into and ransacked many homes.

The PPS identified the abducted Palestinians as Ahmad Mohammad Taqatqa, 15, Eyad Nader Taqatqa, 15, Ahmad Nidal Taqatqa, 15, Rami Salah Taqatqa, 15, Mohammad Ayman Taqatqa, 16, Ibrahim Jibreel Taqatqa, 15m and Yazan Nabil Deeriyya, 17.

In Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers invaded many homes in several communities in the district, and abducted six Palestinians.

The abducted residents have been identified Ala’ Mazen Abu Dabbous, 24, Hasan Rafiq Dababsa, Ehab Anwar Hawareen, Mohammad Zamel Eshneiwer, Odai Kamel, and Hamza Rajabi.

In Nablus district, in the northern part of the West Bank, the soldiers also stormed and searched homes and abducted six Palestinians, including four from Tal town.

They have been identified as Montaser Talal Dweikat, Waleed Jamal Aseeda, Aseed Khaled Reehan, Taleb Samir Sawadi, in addition to Moath Bilal Eshteyya and his brother Majd.

In Rantis town, in the Ramallah district, the soldiers invaded many homes and abducted Mohammad Majed Khalaf and Fakhr Raslan Hammad.

In addition, the soldiers invaded homes in the Salfit district, and abducted Ali Mahmoud al-Yousef and his brother Abdul-Karim.

In Qalqilia, in the northern part of the West Bank, the soldiers abducted Mohammad Abdul-Fattah Abu Haniyya, 18, after invading his home and searching it.