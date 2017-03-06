11 Palestinians Abducted from West Bank

5:22 AM

Israeli occupation forces abducted, on Saturday night, 11 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, including one boy.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) reported the abductions following raids of different Palestinian areas across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

According to the PPS, Israeli occupation forces which raided the city of Jenin, in the north of the occupied West Bank, took the 16-year-old Palestinian by Qasem abu-Baker.

Israeli raids in Palestinian towns, villages, and refugee camps are a daily occurrence in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

According to United Nations documentation, Israeli occupation forces conducted 121 search and arrest operations across the West Bank and abducted 205 Palestinians, including nine children, between September 26 and October 9.

Rights groups say that there are 6,500 Palestinian prisoners inside the Israeli jails, including 350 children and 57 women and girls.