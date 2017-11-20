65 Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Dozens of extremist Israeli settlers and members of Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque from Al-Maghariba gate, on Sunday morning, guarded by Israeli special forces.

About 65 settlers and three members of Israeli security entered the compound in several groups, staging provocative tours in various areas of the yards, according to the Department of Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem.

The department pointed out,according to Al Ray, that Israeli police provided full protection to the extremists during the raid, which included explanations by Jewish guides about the alleged 3rd temple.

Israeli police impose restrictions on worshipers’ entry into the mosque, check their personal IDs, detain some at the gates, and do not allow mosque guards to approach the settlers.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is subjected to a series of extremist storm-ins during morning hours and afternoon periods in an attempt to impose the temporal and spatial division plan of the mosque.

It is the third holiest site in Islam and also venerated as Judaism’s most holy place, alleged to be the original site of Solomon’s Temple. Disputes surrounding visitation to the site have historically flared tensions in the occupied Palestinian territory.

In 2003, the Israeli government unilaterally decided — despite the objections of the Islamic Endowments Department — to allow non-Muslim visitors into the complex.

Since then, under increasingly right-wing Israeli governments, extremist Jewish settlers have been allowed into the site in ever greater numbers — usually protected by Israeli security forces — while Palestinian access to the site has become increasingly restricted.

Christians outside of the Levant remain divided on the issue, as biblical end times prophecy states: “I did not see a temple in the city, because the Lord God Almighty and the Lamb are its temple.” ~Revelation 21:22

However, settler attacks on Christian holy sites have been progressive, over recent years.

