Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday morning, the town of Emateen, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, and abducted a young Palestinian man.

The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said several army jeeps invaded the town, before many soldiers invaded the home of Mohammad Ahmad Obeid, 25, and abducted him.

It added that the soldiers violently searched Obeidâ€™s home, before cuffing and blindfolded him, and took him at an unknown destination.

On Thursday at dawn, the soldiers invaded several areas in the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron, and Jenin governorate, in northern West Bank, searched many homes and workshops, and abducted six Palestinians.

