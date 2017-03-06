Army Abducts Two Palestinians In Hebron

9:52 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Tuesday at dawn, Hebron city, and many surrounding villages and towns, searched homes and abducted one Palestinian. The soldiers also abducted another Palestinian from Hebron after stopping him at a roadblock, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers invaded Sinjer neighborhood, in Doura town, south of Hebron, searched several homes and abducted Mohammad Saâ€™id â€˜Amro, 25.

The soldiers also invaded and ransacked many homes in Hebron city, and installed roadblocks at Hebronâ€™s northern and southern roads, in addition to the main entrances of Saâ€™ir and Halhoul towns, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Husan village, west of Bethlehem, and â€˜Aida refugee camp, north of the city, searched homes and abducted six Palestinians.

The soldiers also invaded Wad Burqin area, west of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and installed many roadblocks around many communities.