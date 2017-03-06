Army Abducts Two Palestinians In Jerusalem

10:26 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, Friday, two young Palestinian men, in Silwan town, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in occupied East Jerusalem. Dozens of soldiers have been deployed near Al-Aqsa and around the Old City.

Local sources said the soldiers invaded and searched homes, and abducted two young men, identified as Yousef Rajabi and Mohammad Rajabi.

Hundreds of officers and soldiers have been deployed in the Old City, all areas around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and installed roadblocks, ahead of Friday prayers in the holy sites and its courtyards.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Beit Fajjar town, south of Bethlehem, and clashed with many local youths, before shooting a young man.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem, searched homes and clashed with local youngsters, before shooting one and abducting another.