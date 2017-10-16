Army Abducts Two Siblings Near Jenin

12:52 PM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Saturday at dawn, Yaâ€™bad town, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and abducted two siblings from their homes. The soldiers also abducted one PalestinianÂ from Qabatia.

The soldiers invaded the town, before breaking into the homes of Yassin Bassam Hamarsha, and his brother Ghanem, and abducted them.

The families said the soldiers conducted violent searched of their homes, and interrogated several family members before abducting the siblings.

In related news, the Israeli police detained Mohammad Yousef Kamil, from Qabatia town, south of Jenin, after breaking into his residence In Jerusalem.