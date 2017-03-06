Army Detains A Wife And Her Infant While Visiting Detained Husband

12:30 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, Tuesday, the wife of a political prisoner, and their infant, while visiting him in Ofer Israeli prison, near Ramallah, in central West Bank.

The family said that the soldiers detained the wife of detainee Yahia Hasan Rimawi, and their two-month of age newborn girl.

The family is from Beit Rima town, northwest of Ramallah. It remains unknown why the soldiers detained them.

In related news, the soldiers abducted at dawn sixteen Palestinians, from their homes, in different parts of the occupied West Bank.