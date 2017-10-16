Army Injures A Palestinian Child In Hebron

3:20 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Friday afternoon, Bab az-Zawiya area, in the center of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and fired many live rounds, gas bombs s and concussion grenades, wounding one child with a live round in his leg.

Medical sources in Hebron said the child, Odai Ibrahim Abu Aisha, only 15 years of age, suffered moderate wounds, and was rushed to Alia governmental hospital.

Local sources in Hebron said the soldiers attacked many Palestinians in Bab az-Zawiya, and interrogated several others, while inspecting their ID cars.

Several residents then protested the invasion and ongoing violations, leading to clashes with the invading soldiers.