Army Injures One Palestinian In Central Gaza

4:05 AM

Israeli soldiers, stationed across the border fence, shot and injured, Friday, a young Palestinian plan, after the army attacked protesters, east of the al-Boreij refugee camp, in central Gaza.

Media sources said the soldiers fired rubber-coated steel bullets and live rounds, wounding one Palestinian, in addition to causing several others to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

Protests were also held, after Friday prayers, in several parts of the Gaza Strip.