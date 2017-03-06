Israeli Soldiers Abduct Twelve Palestinians In Jenin, Qalqilia And Bethlehem

10:16 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, late on Saturday evening and on Sunday at dawn, several communities in the northern West Bank governorates of Jenin and Qalqilia, before storming and violently searching homes, and abducted three Palestinians in Jenin, and eight in Qalqilia. The soldiers also abducted one Palestinian in Bethlehem.

The Jenin office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted two former political prisoners, identified as Abdul-Salam Abu al-Haija, 36, and Ghassan Zogheibi, 44, from their homes in Jenin city and Jenin refugee camp.

It added that the soldiers also abducted a young man, identified as Abdul-Rahim Fakhri Ghawadra, 21, from Beâ€™er al-Basha village, south of Jenin, after stopping him at a sudden military roadblock, installed on the Jenin-Nablus road.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded many homes and neighborhoods in Qalqilia city, and abducted five Palestinians, identified as Mohammad Hashem Khader, 42, Abdul-Nasser Raby, 47, Mohmmad Bilal Freij, 25, in addition to Mosâ€™ab Omar Ateyya, 20, and his brother Moath, 18.

The soldiers also invaded al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem, and abducted Waleed Khader Salah, 27, after breaking into his home and searching it.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Wad Shahin area, in the center of Bethlehem city, and summoned Issa Mousa al-â€˜Obeyyat, 50, for interrogation in Etzion military base, south of the city, after breaking into his home and searching it.

Late on Saturday at night, the soldiers abducted Khaled Odah, Hamza Jâ€™eidi and Khaled Abu Shehab, allegedly for participating in clashes with the soldiers near a military roadblock, north of Qalqilia. Medical sources said Five Palestinians suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation.

On Saturday evening, the soldiers injured 57 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRC) said most of the wounded Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated steel bullets and concussion grenades, and that twelve of them were moved to hospitals for further treatment.

In addition, the soldiers abducted ten Palestinians, including two former political prisoners, from their homes in various parts of the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron.