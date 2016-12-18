Israeli Army Carries Out A Limited Invasion, Navy Attacks Fishermen, In Gaza

9:57 AM

Several Israeli military vehicles, including armored bulldozers, invaded Palestinian agricultural lands, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, while navy ships opened fire on fishing boats, in Palestinian territorial waters.

Media sources in Gaza said seven armored Israeli military vehicles, including three bulldozers, left the Kissufim army base, across the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah, and invaded Palestinian agricultural lands.

The sources said the vehicles advanced more than 150 meters into the agricultural lands, and bulldozed several sections, while surveillance drones hovered overhead.

Furthermore, Israeli navy ships fired many live rounds at Palestinian fishing boats less than four nautical miles from the shore, causing serious damage, and forcing the fishers away

The latest attacks are part of daily violations against the Palestinians, their property and lands, in the besieged and impoverished coastal region.