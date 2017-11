Israeli Colonist Rams Child With His Car Near Salfit

11:02 PM

An Israeli colonist rammed, on Wednesday evening, a Palestinian child with his car, near Salfit in central West Bank, and fled the scene.

Medical sources said the child, identified as Yamen Mustafa Soufi, 8, from Hares village, suffered moderate but stable wounds, and was moved to an Israeli hospital.

The child and his family were returning home after picking their olive trees, and was struck by the Israeli car near Hares Junction.