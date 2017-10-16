Israeli Colonists Burn Palestinian Lands Near Nablus, Attack Villagers And Firefighters

A group of extremist Israeli colonists burnt, Friday, Palestinian agricultural lands in Burin village, southwest of Nablus, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, and attacked many villagers and firefighters.

The Israeli assailants came from Yitzhar illegal colony, and nearby outposts, built on illegally confiscated Palestinian lands, and set fire to olive orchards in the area.

The attackers also assaulted many villagers and firefighters, while trying to extinguish fires set in Palestinian lands close to Givat Ronin illegal colonialist outpost.

The Palestinians eventually managed to remove the colonists and extinguish the fires.