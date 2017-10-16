Israeli Forces Fire on Lands in Southern Gaza

10:00 AM

Israeli forces opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands in the eastern part of the Khan Younis district, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Monday morning.

Witnesses told Ma’an News Agency that Israeli forces opened fire from inside the border fence. No injuries were reported.

Israeli military incursions inside the besieged Gaza Strip and near the “buffer zone,” which lies on both land and sea sides of Gaza, have long been a near-daily occurrence.

The Israeli army also regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the border areas if they approach the buffer zone, as the authorities have not made clear the precise area of the designated zone.

The practice has in effect destroyed much of the agricultural and fishing sector of the blockaded coastal enclave, which has been under an Israeli air, land, and sea blockade for 10 years.