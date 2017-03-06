Israeli Navy Ships Open Fire On Palestinian Fishing Boats

Israeli navy ships opened fire, on Wednesday morning, targeting several Palestinian fishing boats near the coast of Beit Lahia, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

The attack did not lead to casualties, abductions or property damage, but forced the fishermen back to shore without being able to fish and provide for their families.

The fishermen are subject to daily violations in the besieged Gaza Strip, while such attacks have led to dozens of casualties, including fatalities, in addition to many abductions, property damage, and the illegal confiscation of many boats.