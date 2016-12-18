Israeli Soldiers Abduct 13 Palestinians In The West Bank

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday at dawn, at least thirteen Palestinians from their homes, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, and took them to several detention and interrogation centers.

The Israeli army claimed the abducted Palestinians “participated on throwing stones on soldiers and settlers.”

Two of the abducted Palestinians are from Balata refugee camp, three from Askar refugee camp, and one from Askar village, in the northern West Bank district of Nablus.

Two Palestinians were abducted in Azzoun town, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers abducted two from Aida refugee camp, north of the city, and one in Beit Fajjar town, south of Bethlehem.

In addition, two Palestinians were abducted in Surif town, west of Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank.

The abducted Palestinians were taken prisoner after the soldiers stormed and searched their homes, in different districts of the West Bank.