Palestine Today 01 18 2017

Israeli Soldiers Abduct Five Palestinians In Bethlehem, Hebron And Tulkarem

10:20 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, Palestinian communities in the West Bank districts of Bethlehem, Hebron and Tulkarem, searched many homes and abducted five Palestinians.

In Bethlehem, several military vehicles invaded Marah Rabah village, south of the city, before the soldiers stormed and violently searched many homes, and abducted two Palestinians, identified as Mahdi Taleb Sheikh, 19, and Yazan Mohammad Sheikh, 18.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Doura town, south of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, also searched homes and abducted one Palestinian, identified as Ahmad Haitham Abu Atwan.

The soldiers also installed roadblocks at the main entrances of ath-Thaheriyya town, south of Hebron, and Ethna town, north of the city, before stopping and searching dozens of cars while inspecting the ID cards of the passengers.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers took pictures of the cars’ license plates, and the ID cards of the Palestinians who were held at the roadblocks.

In addition, the army invaded Far’un village, south of the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, searched several homes and abducted two Palestinians, identified as Majdi Ahmad ‘Obeid, 42, and Moath Yasser Awad, 27.