Israeli Soldiers Abduct Five Palestinians In Hebron, One In Jenin

10:15 AM

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS), in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, has reported that Israeli soldiers have abducted, on Wednesday at dawn, at least five Palestinians in several communities in the district. The army also abducted one Palestinian in the northern West Bank district of Jenin.

The PPS said several army vehicles invaded the town of ath-Thaheriyya, south of Hebron, searched many homes and abducted two Palestinians, identified as Mohammad Jabarin, 16, and Shadi Raed at-Till.

The soldiers also summoned Osama Mohammad Harb, 21, for interrogation in Etzion security base and security center, north of Hebron.

In addition, several army vehicles invaded the al-Majd village, southwest of Hebron, searched homes and abducted Mohammad Ibrahim at-Talbeeshy.

The PPS added that the soldiers abducted Mohammad Abu Sondos, from his home in Abu al-‘Asja village, and Mohammad Khaled Abu ‘Arqoub, from Doura town, south of Hebron.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers installed a military roadblock at the main entrance of the ath-Thaheriyya town, stopped and searched dozens of cars, and interrogated scores of Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

In Jenin, in the northern part of the West Bank, the soldiers searched several homes and abducted one Palestinian, identified as Sa’id Mohammad Herzallah.