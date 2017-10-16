Israeli Soldiers Abduct Four Palestinians From Jenin

3:50 AM

Israeli soldiers and police officers abducted, on Friday evening, four Palestinians from Yaâ€™bad town, near the northern West Bank city of Jenin; two were abducted from their homes, and two others were taken prisoner from their work in Jerusalem.

Media sources in Jenin said the soldiers invaded and searched the homes of Anwar Hamed Abu Bakr, and a teenager identified as Khaled Nayef Turkman, in Yaâ€™bad town, and abducted them.

Furthermore, the Israeli police detained Ahmad Taleb Abu Bakr and Yazan Saâ€™id Kabaha, from their work in Jerusalem.