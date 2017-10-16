Israeli Soldiers Abduct Ten Palestinians In The West Bank

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Friday at dawn, many Palestinians areas in several parts of the occupied West Bank, before breaking into homes and violently searching them, and abducted at least ten Palestinians, the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said.

The Qalqilia office of the PPS, in northern West Bank, said the soldiers invaded homes in â€˜Azzoun town, east of the city, and abducted Rashid Mahmoud Radwan, 60.

Eyewitnesses said dozens of soldiers surrounded Radwanâ€™s home, before invading it, and took him to an unknown destination.

The soldiers also abducted Mahmoud Shatara, 43, after stopping him at a sudden military roadblock, on the main entrance of Qalqilia.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted six Palestinians, including two siblings, from Yaâ€™bad town, southwest Jenin, and two from Jenin city, in northern West Bank.

The Jenin office of the PPS said the soldiers abducted Mohammad Ziad Salah, 21, and his brother Ziad, 16, after stopping them at a military roadblock.

Four other Palestinians from the town were abducted after the soldiers invaded and searched their homes.

They have been identified as Hadi Tawfiq Hamarsha, Mohammad Jalal Atatra, Mahdi Mahmoud Turkman and Jabr Ibrahim Hamarsha.

In Jenin city, the soldiers abducted Mohammad Shami, 17, and Abdullah Abdul-Halim, 17.

Their families said the two went to school, a day earlier, but never returned home, so they started searching for them, only to find out at dawn Friday, that they were abducted by the soldiers.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers also invaded Silwad and Al-Mazra’a ash-Sharqiya towns, and the al-Jalazoun refugee camp, in Ramallah, and violently searched many homes, leading to clashes.