Israeli soldiers invaded, on Tuesday at dawn, the town of al-Khader, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, searched homes and abducted three Palestinians. The soldiers also invaded Nahhalin village, west of Bethlehem, and summoned one Palestinian for interrogation.

Several army jeeps invaded al-Khader, before the soldiers stormed the violently searched homes, and abducted Zein Sayel Issa, 19, Samer Mahmoud Issa, 16, and Hasan Mohammad Najajra, 19.

The three were cuffed and blindfolded, before the soldiers took them to Etzion military base, south of Bethlehem,

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Nahhalin village, and summoned Hasan Mohammad Najajra, 23, for interrogation in Etzion, after searching his home.

